Everipedia Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $87.57 Million (IQ)

Everipedia (IQ) traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 16th. Everipedia has a total market capitalization of $87.57 million and $12.07 million worth of Everipedia was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Everipedia has traded 26.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Everipedia token can currently be purchased for about $0.0067 or 0.00000026 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Everipedia launched on December 19th, 2020. Everipedia’s total supply is 13,098,383,539 tokens. The Reddit community for Everipedia is https://reddit.com/r/everipedia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Everipedia’s official Twitter account is @iqwiki and its Facebook page is accessible here. Everipedia’s official website is iq.wiki.

According to CryptoCompare, “The IQ token is a cryptocurrency that powers IQ.wiki, the world’s largest cryptocurrency encyclopedia. It is a governance and DeFi token where staking earns rewards and holders vote on platform decisions. The token is managed by BrainDAO and backed by various digital assets. Staking IQ tokens through HiIQ earns rewards and allows for participation in platform governance.”

