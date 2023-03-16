EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) Short Interest Update

EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,300,000 shares, an increase of 11.1% from the February 13th total of 1,170,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 414,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days.

Insider Transactions at EverQuote

In other news, CFO John Brandon Wagner sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $192,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 290,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,653,184. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 45,098 shares of company stock valued at $714,235. Company insiders own 41.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EverQuote

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in EverQuote by 51.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,055,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,300,000 after buying an additional 696,994 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC acquired a new position in EverQuote in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $9,853,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in EverQuote in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,560,000. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC increased its stake in EverQuote by 132.8% in the 4th quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC now owns 628,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,265,000 after buying an additional 358,569 shares during the period. Finally, Divisadero Street Capital Management LP increased its stake in EverQuote by 264.0% in the 2nd quarter. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP now owns 480,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,248,000 after buying an additional 348,497 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.76% of the company’s stock.

EverQuote Stock Performance

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Shares of NASDAQ:EVER traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $12.97. The stock had a trading volume of 290,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 433,574. The company has a market cap of $422.95 million, a PE ratio of -16.84 and a beta of 1.24. EverQuote has a 12-month low of $5.23 and a 12-month high of $18.86. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.42 and its 200-day moving average is $11.43.

EVER has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of EverQuote from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of EverQuote in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of EverQuote from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of EverQuote from $8.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.00.

EverQuote Company Profile

EverQuote, Inc operates as an online insurance marketplace connecting consumers with insurance providers. It offers car, home and life insurance. The firm’s data and technology platform matches and connects consumers seeking to purchase insurance with relevant options from its broad direct network of insurance providers.

