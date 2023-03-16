Everscale Trading 7.3% Lower Over Last Week (EVER)

Everscale (EVER) traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 16th. Everscale has a market cap of $162.46 million and approximately $5.75 million worth of Everscale was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Everscale coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0935 or 0.00000373 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Everscale has traded 7.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001656 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000254 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000315 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $101.43 or 0.00405014 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6,856.06 or 0.27376310 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Everscale Coin Profile

Everscale was first traded on May 7th, 2020. Everscale’s total supply is 2,049,945,261 coins and its circulating supply is 1,738,173,781 coins. Everscale’s official website is everscale.network. Everscale’s official Twitter account is @everscale_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Everscale is https://reddit.com/r/everscale/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Everscale is blog.everscale.network.

Buying and Selling Everscale

According to CryptoCompare, “Everscale is a layer-1 PoS blockchain network that incorporates recent blockchain innovations and concepts, making it a technologically advanced network. It is designed to serve as a decentralized hub for various blockchains and resource-demanding applications such as GameFi, DeFi, micro-transactions, and real-time bidding. EVER is the native token of Everscale and serves as a fee and governance token, listed on multiple exchanges, including the wrapped ERC-20 version called WEVER on some exchanges.”

