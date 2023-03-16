Exor (OTCMKTS:EXXRF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Exor (OTCMKTS:EXXRF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 95,200 shares, an increase of 11.1% from the February 13th total of 85,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 238.0 days.

Exor Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:EXXRF traded down $9.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $74.19. 1,656 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,758. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.57. Exor has a 52-week low of $58.02 and a 52-week high of $86.70.

About Exor

Exor N.V., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the luxury goods, automotive, agricultural equipment, construction equipment, commercial vehicles, and professional football businesses. The company designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars under the Ferrari brand. It also offers automotive vehicles and mobility solutions under the Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Citroen, Dodge, DS, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Jeep, Lancia, Maserati, Mopar, Opel, Peugeot, Ram, and Vauxhall brands; and retail and dealer financing, and rental services for the automotive sector, as well as sells service parts.

