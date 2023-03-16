Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,770,000 shares, a decrease of 8.8% from the February 13th total of 1,940,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 293,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.0 days. Approximately 5.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Expensify Stock Performance

Shares of EXFY traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $7.89. The stock had a trading volume of 500,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 307,132. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.28. Expensify has a one year low of $7.01 and a one year high of $25.39. The firm has a market cap of $538.73 million, a PE ratio of -23.91 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.11). Expensify had a negative net margin of 15.94% and a negative return on equity of 29.18%. The firm had revenue of $43.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.35 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Expensify will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Expensify

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Expensify news, CEO David Michael Barrett sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.08, for a total value of $272,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,472,003 shares in the company, valued at $31,525,787.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Expensify news, CEO David Michael Barrett sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.08, for a total value of $272,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,472,003 shares in the company, valued at $31,525,787.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, COO Anuradha Muralidharan sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 62,289 shares in the company, valued at $622,890. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 120,000 shares of company stock worth $1,108,750 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 21.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Expensify during the 2nd quarter worth about $761,000. Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS acquired a new stake in shares of Expensify during the 2nd quarter worth about $6,331,000. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI acquired a new stake in shares of Expensify during the 3rd quarter worth about $408,000. Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Expensify during the 2nd quarter worth about $571,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Expensify during the 3rd quarter worth about $272,000. Institutional investors own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EXFY has been the subject of several research reports. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of Expensify in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Expensify in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Expensify from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Expensify from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Expensify currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.11.

Expensify Company Profile

Expensify, Inc provides a cloud-based expense management software platform to individuals, small businesses, and corporations in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables users to manage corporate cards, pay bills, generate invoices, collect payments, and book travel.

Further Reading

