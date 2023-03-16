Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,770,000 shares, a decrease of 8.8% from the February 13th total of 1,940,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 293,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.0 days. Approximately 5.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Expensify Stock Performance
Shares of EXFY traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $7.89. The stock had a trading volume of 500,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 307,132. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.28. Expensify has a one year low of $7.01 and a one year high of $25.39. The firm has a market cap of $538.73 million, a PE ratio of -23.91 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.
Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.11). Expensify had a negative net margin of 15.94% and a negative return on equity of 29.18%. The firm had revenue of $43.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.35 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Expensify will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Expensify during the 2nd quarter worth about $761,000. Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS acquired a new stake in shares of Expensify during the 2nd quarter worth about $6,331,000. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI acquired a new stake in shares of Expensify during the 3rd quarter worth about $408,000. Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Expensify during the 2nd quarter worth about $571,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Expensify during the 3rd quarter worth about $272,000. Institutional investors own 52.29% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
EXFY has been the subject of several research reports. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of Expensify in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Expensify in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Expensify from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Expensify from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Expensify currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.11.
Expensify Company Profile
Expensify, Inc provides a cloud-based expense management software platform to individuals, small businesses, and corporations in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables users to manage corporate cards, pay bills, generate invoices, collect payments, and book travel.
