EZFill Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EZFL) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

EZFill Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EZFL – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 142,400 shares, an increase of 6.0% from the February 13th total of 134,400 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 48,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days.

EZFill Price Performance

EZFL traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.37. 25,773 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,721. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.58. EZFill has a 1 year low of $0.25 and a 1 year high of $1.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.51.

Institutional Trading of EZFill

An institutional investor recently raised its position in EZFill stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of EZFill Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EZFL – Get Rating) by 154.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 305,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 185,200 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.16% of EZFill worth $321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

EZFill Company Profile

EZFill Holdings Inc operates as a mobile fueling company primarily in Florida. The company offers consumers and businesses with on-demand fueling services directly to their locations. It also provides its services for commercial and specialty customers, at-site delivery during downtimes and enables operators to begin daily operations with fueled vehicles.

