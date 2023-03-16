Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Fanhua Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FANH opened at $8.10 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.66 and a 200-day moving average of $6.38. The company has a market capitalization of $435.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.16 and a beta of 0.06. Fanhua has a 52 week low of $4.31 and a 52 week high of $9.10.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fanhua

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FANH. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Fanhua during the 2nd quarter worth about $69,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fanhua during the 2nd quarter worth about $96,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fanhua during the 1st quarter worth about $133,000. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in shares of Fanhua by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 30,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Fanhua by 59.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 40,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 15,109 shares in the last quarter. 18.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fanhua Company Profile

Fanhua, Inc engages in the provision of online-to-offline financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Insurance Agency, Insurance Brokerage, and Claims Adjusting. The Insurance Agency segment comprises of property and casualty insurance products as well as life insurance products.

