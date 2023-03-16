Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIE) Short Interest Up 10.9% in February

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 115,590,000 shares, an increase of 10.9% from the February 13th total of 104,200,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 51,990,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days. Approximately 26.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Faraday Future Intelligent Electric

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric during the 3rd quarter worth $192,000. Park West Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 3,300,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,580,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 275,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,000 after purchasing an additional 29,600 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric by 1,162.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 224,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 206,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric by 229.8% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 213,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 148,651 shares in the last quarter.

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Price Performance

NASDAQ:FFIE remained flat at $0.42 during midday trading on Thursday. 55,815,518 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,142,555. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.60. Faraday Future Intelligent Electric has a 1 year low of $0.25 and a 1 year high of $7.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $265.37 million, a PE ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 2.09.

About Faraday Future Intelligent Electric

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, engineering, sale, and distribution of electric vehicles and related products in the United States and internationally. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Gardena, California.

