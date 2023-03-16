Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMAO) Director Steven J. Planson Purchases 450 Shares of Stock

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMAO – Get Rating) Director Steven J. Planson purchased 450 shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.14 per share, with a total value of $10,413.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,603.06. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Trading Up 2.6 %

NASDAQ FMAO traded up $0.58 during trading on Thursday, hitting $22.89. 683 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,328. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.65 and a 12-month high of $42.13. The firm has a market cap of $311.53 million, a P/E ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 0.39.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMAO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.04). Farmers & Merchants Bancorp had a net margin of 27.86% and a return on equity of 11.91%. The business had revenue of $26.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.80 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.15%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on Farmers & Merchants Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, February 9th.

Institutional Trading of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 28,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 2.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 19,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $716,000 after buying an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its position in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 2.4% in the third quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 37,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,015,000 after buying an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. 22.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Company Profile

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, retail banking, and financial services. It includes commercial, agricultural, and residential mortgage as well as consumer and credit card lending activities. The firm also offers checking account services, and savings and time deposit services.

