Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Short Interest Update

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 14,720,000 shares, a growth of 5.8% from the February 13th total of 13,910,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,350,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.4 days. Approximately 2.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FAST. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Fastenal from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on Fastenal in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price target on Fastenal from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.14.

Fastenal Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ FAST traded up $0.82 during trading on Thursday, reaching $52.38. The company had a trading volume of 3,332,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,355,380. The stock has a market cap of $29.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.57, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $51.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.66. Fastenal has a 12 month low of $43.73 and a 12 month high of $60.74.

Fastenal Increases Dividend

Fastenal ( NASDAQ:FAST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 34.38% and a net margin of 15.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Fastenal will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. This is an increase from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 1st. Fastenal’s payout ratio is currently 73.68%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Terry Modock Owen sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.24, for a total transaction of $798,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $372,680. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. New Hampshire Trust acquired a new position in shares of Fastenal in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in Fastenal during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fastenal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in Fastenal by 617.0% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the period. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Fastenal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. 76.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Co engages in the distribution of fasteners and tools. It also operates hardware stores. The company was founded by Robert A. Kierlin, Michael M. Gostomski, Henry K. McCannon, John D. Remick, and Stephen M. Slaggie in November 1967 and is headquartered in Winona, MN.

