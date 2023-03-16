Faurecia S.E. (OTCMKTS:FURCF) Lowered to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Faurecia S.E. (OTCMKTS:FURCF – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Faurecia S.E. from €34.00 ($36.56) to €23.00 ($24.73) in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Faurecia S.E. from €25.00 ($26.88) to €27.00 ($29.03) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Faurecia S.E. from a buy rating to an underperform rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $25.00.

Faurecia S.E. Stock Performance

Shares of FURCF stock remained flat at $22.99 on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 89 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,434. Faurecia S.E. has a twelve month low of $10.00 and a twelve month high of $29.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.58 and a 200 day moving average of $16.08.

About Faurecia S.E.

Faurecia SE is a holding company, which engages in the manufacturing and supply of automotive components. It operates through the following segments: Seating, Interiors, Clean Mobility and Clarion Electronics. The Seating segment designs and manufactures complete vehicle seats, seating frames and adjustment mechanisms.

