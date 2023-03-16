FaZe (NASDAQ:FAZE) Trading Up 6.1%

FaZe Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FAZE – Get Rating) shares were up 6.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.44 and last traded at $0.42. Approximately 276,573 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 1,937,493 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.40.
The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.20.
In other news, insider Tamara Sue Brandt sold 20,000 shares of FaZe stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.86, for a total transaction of $37,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 511,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $951,272.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $75,188.
FaZe Holdings Inc operates lifestyle and media platform in gaming and youth culture. The company produces content, designs merchandise and consumer products, and creates advertising and sponsorship programs for brands reaching approximately 500 million fans across social platforms. It delivers various entertainment spanning video blogs, lifestyle and branded content, gaming highlights, and live streams of competitive gaming tournaments.
