FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $14.60-$15.20 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $13.56. The company issued revenue guidance of -. FedEx also updated its FY23 guidance to $13.80-14.40 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on FDX shares. Citigroup increased their target price on FedEx from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on FedEx in a report on Thursday. They set a hold rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $257.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of FedEx from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $204.00 to $233.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of FedEx from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $171.00 to $222.00 in a report on Wednesday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $212.00.

FDX stock traded up $8.75 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $204.05. 4,346,473 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,866,018. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $199.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $181.45. FedEx has a one year low of $141.92 and a one year high of $248.76. The company has a market cap of $51.50 billion, a PE ratio of 15.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.30.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 16th. The shipping service provider reported $3.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by $0.69. FedEx had a return on equity of 19.17% and a net margin of 3.54%. The firm had revenue of $22.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.59 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that FedEx will post 13.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 10th. FedEx’s payout ratio is 36.14%.

In related news, Director Amy B. Lane acquired 280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $175.83 per share, with a total value of $49,232.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,529 shares in the company, valued at $268,844.07. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of FedEx in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FedEx during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in FedEx in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in FedEx in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in FedEx by 553.3% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 392 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Corp. provides a broad portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and business services under the FedEx brand. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

