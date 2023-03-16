Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:FLMNF) Stock Price Up 7.4%

Shares of Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:FLMNF – Get Rating) rose 7.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $41.25 and last traded at $41.25. Approximately 2,563 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 2,036% from the average daily volume of 120 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.40.

FLMNF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on shares of Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft from €30.00 ($32.26) to €27.00 ($29.03) in a research report on Monday, November 28th. HSBC decreased their price objective on shares of Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft from €41.00 ($44.09) to €37.00 ($39.78) in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $36.05 and its 200-day moving average is $33.50.

Fielmann AG engages in the operation of and investment in optical businesses and hearing aid companies. It also manufactures and sells visual aids and other optical products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Germany, Switzerland, Austria, Spain and Others. Its products include glasses, frames, lenses, sunglasses, contact lenses, related articles and accessories, merchandise of all kinds and hearing aids and their accessories.

