Financial Survey: Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) versus Vicarious Surgical (NYSE:RBOT)

Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN – Get Rating) and Vicarious Surgical (NYSE:RBOT – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

29.8% of Sientra shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.8% of Vicarious Surgical shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.3% of Sientra shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 52.5% of Vicarious Surgical shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get Sientra alerts:

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Sientra and Vicarious Surgical, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sientra 0 1 6 0 2.86 Vicarious Surgical 0 0 1 0 3.00

Volatility and Risk

Sientra currently has a consensus target price of $51.86, indicating a potential upside of 3,551.91%. Vicarious Surgical has a consensus target price of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 143.90%. Given Sientra’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Sientra is more favorable than Vicarious Surgical.

Sientra has a beta of 1.6, suggesting that its stock price is 60% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vicarious Surgical has a beta of 1.25, suggesting that its stock price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Sientra and Vicarious Surgical’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sientra $80.68 million 0.18 -$62.48 million ($10.90) -0.13 Vicarious Surgical N/A N/A $5.16 million $0.03 82.00

Vicarious Surgical has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Sientra. Sientra is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Vicarious Surgical, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Sientra and Vicarious Surgical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sientra -76.47% -381.27% -36.56% Vicarious Surgical N/A -65.98% -49.67%

Summary

Vicarious Surgical beats Sientra on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sientra

(Get Rating)

Sientra, Inc. operates as a medical aesthetics company, which engages in developing and commercializing plastic surgery implantable devices. It operates through two reportable segments: Breast Products and miraDry. The Breast Products segment focuses on sales of its breast implants, tissue expanders and scar management products under the brands Sientra, AlloX2, Dermaspan, Softspan and BIOCORNEUM. The miraDry segment focuses on sales of the miraDry System, consisting of a console and a handheld device which uses consumable single-use bioTips. The company was founded by Hani M. Zeini on August 29, 2003 and is headquartered in Santa Barbara, CA.

About Vicarious Surgical

(Get Rating)

Vicarious Surgical Inc. operates as a robotics technology company in the United States. The company focuses on developing and commercializing Vicarious System, a single-incision surgical robot that virtually transports surgeons inside the patient to perform minimally invasive surgery. Vicarious Surgical Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for Sientra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sientra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.