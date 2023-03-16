First Financial Bank Trust Division Sells 56 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

First Financial Bank Trust Division lowered its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,638 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 56 shares during the period. First Financial Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Accenture were worth $2,305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Accenture by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 59,876 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $16,625,000 after buying an additional 2,087 shares in the last quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Accenture by 10.9% during the third quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,233 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,866 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp grew its position in shares of Accenture by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 4,480 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, Korea Investment CORP increased its stake in Accenture by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 597,757 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $165,967,000 after purchasing an additional 24,630 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Accenture alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Accenture news, insider James O. Etheredge sold 5,000 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.11, for a total transaction of $1,430,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,985,512.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Accenture news, insider James O. Etheredge sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.11, for a total value of $1,430,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,985,512.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 10,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.93, for a total value of $2,892,455.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 44,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,405,306.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 39,015 shares of company stock valued at $10,884,179. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Accenture Price Performance

Shares of ACN stock opened at $246.17 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $274.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $275.63. Accenture plc has a one year low of $242.80 and a one year high of $345.30. The stock has a market cap of $155.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.25.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.17. Accenture had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The business had revenue of $15.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.58 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 11.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Accenture Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th were paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 11th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.69%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ACN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Accenture from $306.00 to $327.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Accenture from $295.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Accenture from $305.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Accenture from $290.00 to $279.00 in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Accenture in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $319.21.

Accenture Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.