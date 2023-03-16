First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 903,100 shares, a growth of 14.1% from the February 13th total of 791,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 390,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on FFWM shares. Piper Sandler downgraded First Foundation from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $17.50 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Raymond James dropped their price target on First Foundation from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on First Foundation in a research note on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider John Hakopian sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.96, for a total value of $796,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 706,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,626,462.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider John Hakopian sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.96, for a total value of $796,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 706,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,626,462.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Amy Djou sold 3,172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total value of $48,055.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 333 shares in the company, valued at $5,044.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 158,029 shares of company stock valued at $1,529,830. 10.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of First Foundation

First Foundation Stock Up 3.0 %

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FFWM. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of First Foundation by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 18,515 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of First Foundation by 3.9% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,852 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Foundation by 8.2% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,388 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Foundation by 23.8% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,883 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Foundation by 4.0% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 24,113 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $585,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. 69.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FFWM stock opened at $9.42 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.83. The company has a market cap of $530.82 million, a P/E ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.95. First Foundation has a fifty-two week low of $7.53 and a fifty-two week high of $26.44.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $81.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.93 million. First Foundation had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 24.44%. On average, research analysts expect that First Foundation will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Foundation Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. First Foundation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.45%.

About First Foundation

First Foundation, Inc is a bank holding, which engages in the provision of a comprehensive platform of financial services to individuals, businesses, and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Other. The company was founded by John Avak Hakopian and Ulrich Emanuel Keller, Jr.

Further Reading

