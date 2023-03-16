First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI) Short Interest Down 9.5% in February

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 72,300 shares, a decrease of 9.5% from the February 13th total of 79,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.2 days. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FGBI. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares during the first quarter valued at $64,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares by 71.9% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 18,723 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 7,831 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares by 29.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,693 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 12,257 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares during the first quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares by 3.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 270,235 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,469,000 after purchasing an additional 9,478 shares during the period. 12.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get First Guaranty Bancshares alerts:

First Guaranty Bancshares Stock Performance

NASDAQ FGBI traded up $1.30 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $16.80. The company had a trading volume of 22,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,729. First Guaranty Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $14.96 and a fifty-two week high of $29.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.35. The firm has a market cap of $180.10 million, a P/E ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 0.44.

First Guaranty Bancshares Announces Dividend

First Guaranty Bancshares ( NASDAQ:FGBI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The bank reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.12). First Guaranty Bancshares had a return on equity of 14.93% and a net margin of 19.57%. The company had revenue of $25.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.16 million. Equities analysts predict that First Guaranty Bancshares will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 23rd. First Guaranty Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.91%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on FGBI. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on First Guaranty Bancshares from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on First Guaranty Bancshares from $26.50 to $18.25 in a research report on Tuesday.

About First Guaranty Bancshares

(Get Rating)

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc engages in the provision of personalized commercial banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals. Its services include personal checking, money market, loans, courtesy sweep, business checking, cash management, courtesy pay, and digital. The company was founded on July 27, 2007 and is headquartered in Hammond, LA.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Guaranty Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Guaranty Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.