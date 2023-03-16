First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services Acquires 170 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,878 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 170 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services’ holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 252,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,156,000 after buying an additional 16,048 shares in the last quarter. McAdam LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 8.6% in the third quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 7,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $979,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 6.6% in the third quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 21,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292 shares during the last quarter. LFS Asset Management purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $6,247,000. Finally, Brio Consultants LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 8.2% in the third quarter. Brio Consultants LLC now owns 2,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $132.56 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $138.38. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $122.54 and a 52-week high of $151.89.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.