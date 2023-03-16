First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services Buys 210 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services raised its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,917 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. AbbVie comprises 2.7% of First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services’ holdings in AbbVie were worth $8,067,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ABBV. Capasso Planning Partners LLC raised its stake in AbbVie by 2.2% during the second quarter. Capasso Planning Partners LLC now owns 3,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC raised its stake in AbbVie by 0.7% during the third quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 10,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in AbbVie by 0.9% during the third quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Headinvest LLC raised its stake in AbbVie by 0.5% during the third quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 14,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,934,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in AbbVie by 1.3% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AbbVie news, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 53,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.28, for a total value of $8,089,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,941 shares in the company, valued at $9,280,095.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other AbbVie news, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 53,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.28, for a total value of $8,089,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,941 shares in the company, valued at $9,280,095.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 28,541 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.04, for a total value of $4,310,832.64. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 37,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,727,587.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 159,746 shares of company stock worth $24,267,450 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AbbVie Stock Performance

Several analysts have issued reports on ABBV shares. Guggenheim started coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $172.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on AbbVie from $169.00 to $167.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 6th. SVB Leerink raised AbbVie from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $135.00 to $153.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com lowered AbbVie from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on AbbVie in a report on Thursday, November 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.12.

Shares of ABBV stock opened at $154.06 on Thursday. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $134.09 and a 12-month high of $175.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $272.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $151.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $150.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $0.06. AbbVie had a return on equity of 154.52% and a net margin of 20.39%. The business had revenue of $15.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.31 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 11 EPS for the current year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.56%.

About AbbVie

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s, metabolic, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

