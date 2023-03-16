First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services Grows Stock Holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services raised its holdings in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,436 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services’ holdings in Linde were worth $4,057,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. TradeLink Capital LLC purchased a new position in Linde in the first quarter worth about $2,523,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Linde by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,773 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Linde by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,996 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $957,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in shares of Linde by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Linde during the 1st quarter valued at $6,682,000. 78.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LIN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HSBC lifted their price objective on shares of Linde from $375.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Linde from $402.00 to $418.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Linde from $355.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Linde from $370.00 to $378.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Linde from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $370.67.

Insider Transactions at Linde

Linde Stock Performance

In related news, VP Sean Durbin sold 4,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.17, for a total transaction of $1,462,290.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 8,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,036,953.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Linde stock opened at $330.98 on Thursday. Linde plc has a 12 month low of $262.47 and a 12 month high of $362.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $333.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $314.84. The firm has a market cap of $162.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $7.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.49 billion. Linde had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 14.95%. The company’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.77 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Linde plc will post 13.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Linde Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th will be issued a $1.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 13th. This is an increase from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.17. This represents a $5.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.82%.

Linde Profile

Linde Plc is a global industrial gases and engineering company. It designs and builds equipment that produces industrial gases and offers customers a wide range of gas production and processing services such as olefin plants, natural gas plants, air separation plants, hydrogen and synthesis gas plants and other types of plants.

Featured Articles

