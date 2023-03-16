First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services Has $3.04 Million Stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services boosted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,339 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services’ holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $3,040,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Insight Inv LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. 72.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NSC shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut Norfolk Southern from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $285.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $261.00 to $266.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Wolfe Research raised Norfolk Southern from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $255.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Norfolk Southern in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $250.17.

Norfolk Southern Stock Performance

NSC opened at $204.21 on Thursday. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52-week low of $202.40 and a 52-week high of $291.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.51 billion, a PE ratio of 14.76, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $237.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $236.83.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.01. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 24.98% and a net margin of 25.66%. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.12 earnings per share. Norfolk Southern’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Norfolk Southern Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 2nd. This is a positive change from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.85%.

Norfolk Southern Profile

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company also transports overseas freight through several Atlantic and Gulf Coast ports. Its services include property leases and sales, wire line or pipeline and fiber optics projects, access property, managing private crossings, promoting businesses with signboards, and natural resource management.

