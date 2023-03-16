First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services Has $4.56 Million Stock Holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services grew its holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,146 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,116 shares during the period. Progressive accounts for about 1.5% of First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services’ portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services’ holdings in Progressive were worth $4,558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PGR. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in Progressive by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 5,611 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373 shares during the last quarter. MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in Progressive during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $221,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Progressive by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,142,690 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $713,841,000 after purchasing an additional 799,553 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in Progressive by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 209,905 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $24,391,000 after purchasing an additional 31,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Progressive by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 15,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,848,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. 83.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on PGR shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on Progressive from $109.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays raised their price objective on Progressive from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Progressive in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Progressive from $127.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Progressive from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $133.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.85.

Insider Buying and Selling

Progressive Trading Up 2.0 %

In related news, insider Steven Broz sold 930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.50, for a total transaction of $126,015.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,070,555.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Progressive news, insider Steven Broz sold 930 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.50, for a total transaction of $126,015.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,070,555.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 3,644 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.36, for a total value of $475,031.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,186 shares in the company, valued at $1,979,646.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 58,838 shares of company stock worth $7,864,579 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PGR stock opened at $137.80 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.50. The Progressive Co. has a twelve month low of $105.96 and a twelve month high of $146.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.08.

Progressive Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.90%.

Progressive Company Profile

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

