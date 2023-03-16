First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services Has $681,000 Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services lowered its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,768 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 368 shares during the period. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services’ holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prelude Capital Management LLC boosted its position in ConocoPhillips by 123.0% during the second quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 37,354 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $3,355,000 after purchasing an additional 20,605 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 67.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 931,308 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $83,641,000 after acquiring an additional 375,900 shares during the period. PFS Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 12.9% in the third quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 6,431 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $658,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 60.5% in the third quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 7,683 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $797,000 after acquiring an additional 2,895 shares during the period. Finally, United Services Automobile Association boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.7% in the third quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 48,959 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $5,011,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

COP has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Mizuho cut their target price on ConocoPhillips from $150.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Barclays upped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on ConocoPhillips from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank lowered ConocoPhillips from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.86.

Insider Activity at ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

In other news, Director R A. Walker purchased 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $103.00 per share, for a total transaction of $494,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 27,600 shares in the company, valued at $2,842,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:COP opened at $92.60 on Thursday. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $78.30 and a twelve month high of $138.49. The firm has a market cap of $112.86 billion, a PE ratio of 6.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of $112.25 and a 200-day moving average of $115.96.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by ($0.01). ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 22.74% and a return on equity of 35.30%. The business had revenue of $19.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.27 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 10.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 29th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 28th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is 14.06%.

ConocoPhillips Profile

(Get Rating)

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe, Middle East and North Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other International.

