First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services Increases Holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,122 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 32 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services’ holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the third quarter valued at $3,276,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the third quarter worth $393,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 6.0% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 955 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the third quarter worth $367,000. Finally, Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 21.6% in the third quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas now owns 884 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Price Performance

MDY stock opened at $438.36 on Thursday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $398.11 and a 1-year high of $506.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $472.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $451.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.12.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

