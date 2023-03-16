First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services Lowers Stock Position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services lessened its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,088 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 107 shares during the period. Becton, Dickinson and comprises 1.6% of First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services’ holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services’ holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $4,854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.08% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Stock Performance

NYSE:BDX opened at $234.48 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $245.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $241.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $66.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.53. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a twelve month low of $215.90 and a twelve month high of $277.29.

Becton, Dickinson and Announces Dividend

Becton, Dickinson and ( NYSE:BDX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $4.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.59 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.64 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.68%.

Insider Transactions at Becton, Dickinson and

In other news, EVP Richard Byrd sold 1,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.60, for a total value of $353,260.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,023,983.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BDX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and to $255.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $319.00 to $272.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Citigroup raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $221.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.89.

About Becton, Dickinson and

Becton, Dickinson & Co engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products. It operates through the following segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional. The BD Medical segment produces medical technologies and devices that are used to help improve healthcare delivery.

