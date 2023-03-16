First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services Purchases 978 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services increased its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,524 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 978 shares during the period. Adobe accounts for 2.2% of First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services’ holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services’ holdings in Adobe were worth $6,570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ADBE. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 0.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,170,306 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $10,779,668,000 after buying an additional 146,288 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Adobe by 0.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,620,262 shares of the software company’s stock worth $5,124,296,000 after purchasing an additional 71,250 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Adobe by 1.1% during the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,930,964 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,907,401,000 after purchasing an additional 76,097 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Adobe by 7.3% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,424,266 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,351,667,000 after purchasing an additional 435,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Adobe by 0.6% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,625,238 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,327,056,000 after purchasing an additional 22,791 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 209 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.42, for a total value of $74,282.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,236,506.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 209 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.42, for a total value of $74,282.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,236,506.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.42, for a total transaction of $1,032,850.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,409,744.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,265 shares of company stock valued at $9,067,344 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

ADBE has been the topic of several analyst reports. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Adobe in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $350.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Adobe from $370.00 to $375.00 in a report on Thursday. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Adobe in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Adobe from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Adobe from $350.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $414.78.

ADBE stock opened at $348.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $274.73 and a one year high of $473.49. The stock has a market cap of $159.77 billion, a PE ratio of 33.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $352.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $334.17.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The software company reported $3.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.12. Adobe had a net margin of 27.01% and a return on equity of 36.74%. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.84 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 12.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

