First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services Trims Stock Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services lessened its position in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,116 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,235 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services’ holdings in American Electric Power were worth $1,625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TIAA FSB raised its position in shares of American Electric Power by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 25,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,247,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the period. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC increased its holdings in American Electric Power by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 10,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $902,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in American Electric Power by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 20,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after purchasing an additional 5,117 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its holdings in American Electric Power by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 27,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,662,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis acquired a new stake in American Electric Power in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,432,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at American Electric Power

In related news, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 1,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.39, for a total value of $90,751.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,059,099.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 1,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.39, for a total value of $90,751.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,059,099.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicholas K. Akins sold 51,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.44, for a total transaction of $4,564,480.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 143,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,838,843.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 63,897 shares of company stock valued at $5,723,900 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Price Performance

American Electric Power stock opened at $92.18 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $47.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.28. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.30 and a 12-month high of $105.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.26 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 10.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. Equities analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were given a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.61%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on AEP. Cfra lifted their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of American Electric Power from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $108.00 to $99.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $109.00 to $103.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $101.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Electric Power has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.83.

American Electric Power Profile

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation and Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment covers the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers.

