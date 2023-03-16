First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Cut to “Market Perform” at Raymond James

Raymond James cut shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a report published on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of First Republic Bank from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $102.00 to $97.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $136.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Maxim Group cut their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $200.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $144.90.

First Republic Bank Stock Down 24.5 %

Shares of First Republic Bank stock traded down $7.63 on Monday, hitting $23.53. The company had a trading volume of 80,517,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,942,229. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.15. First Republic Bank has a twelve month low of $17.53 and a twelve month high of $174.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $123.49 and a 200-day moving average of $126.57.

First Republic Bank Dividend Announcement

First Republic Bank ( NYSE:FRC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The bank reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.06. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 24.66% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that First Republic Bank will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 26th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 25th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.59%. First Republic Bank’s payout ratio is currently 13.09%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Republic Bank

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,183,111 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,634,905,000 after acquiring an additional 502,547 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in First Republic Bank by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,532,104 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,244,416,000 after acquiring an additional 187,186 shares during the last quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt boosted its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 7,115,587 shares of the bank’s stock worth $867,319,000 after buying an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,698,842 shares of the bank’s stock worth $450,023,000 after buying an additional 89,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,728,854 shares of the bank’s stock worth $332,620,000 after buying an additional 29,527 shares during the last quarter. 95.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Republic Bank Company Profile

First Republic Bank engages in the provision of private banking, business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management, including trust and custody services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Commercial Banking segment represents most of the operations, including real estate secured lending, retail deposit gathering, private banking activities, mortgage sales and servicing, and managing capital, liquidity, and interest rate risk.

