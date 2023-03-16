First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Stock Rating Lowered by Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research lowered shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports.

FRC has been the topic of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of First Republic Bank from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $142.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of First Republic Bank to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Sterne Agee CRT raised their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of First Republic Bank from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and raised their price target for the company from $100.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Sunday, January 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, First Republic Bank has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $144.90.

First Republic Bank Trading Down 24.5 %

Shares of FRC traded down $7.63 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $23.53. The company had a trading volume of 80,517,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,942,229. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. First Republic Bank has a 1-year low of $17.53 and a 1-year high of $174.21. The stock has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.15.

First Republic Bank Dividend Announcement

First Republic Bank ( NYSE:FRC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The bank reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.06. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 24.66% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.02 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that First Republic Bank will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 26th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 25th. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.09%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Republic Bank

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FRC. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in First Republic Bank by 63.2% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 217 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Republic Bank in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in First Republic Bank in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in First Republic Bank in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. raised its position in First Republic Bank by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.24% of the company’s stock.

About First Republic Bank

First Republic Bank engages in the provision of private banking, business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management, including trust and custody services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Commercial Banking segment represents most of the operations, including real estate secured lending, retail deposit gathering, private banking activities, mortgage sales and servicing, and managing capital, liquidity, and interest rate risk.

