FirstGroup plc (LON:FGP) Insider Purchases £30,874.69 in Stock

FirstGroup plc (LON:FGP – Get Rating) insider Graham Sutherland bought 30,569 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 101 ($1.23) per share, with a total value of £30,874.69 ($37,629.12).

Shares of FirstGroup stock traded down GBX 1 ($0.01) during trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 103 ($1.26). 1,248,954 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,444,304. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 278.49. FirstGroup plc has a twelve month low of GBX 89.55 ($1.09) and a twelve month high of GBX 145.66 ($1.78). The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 107.08 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 106.80. The firm has a market capitalization of £747.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,733.33, a P/E/G ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.58.

Separately, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 165 ($2.01) price objective on shares of FirstGroup in a research note on Friday, March 10th.

FirstGroup plc provides public transport services in the United Kingdom and the United States. The company operates through First Bus and First Rail segments. The First Bus segment offers local bus services with a fleet of approximately 4,900 buses in the United Kingdom. The First Rail segment operates a passenger rail network that provides long-distance, commuter, regional, and sleeper services through a portfolio of Great Western Railway, South Western Railway, TransPennine Express, and Avanti West Coast franchises; passenger rail services; and hull trains and Lumos.

