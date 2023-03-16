FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV) Short Interest Update

FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV – Get Rating) (TSE:FSV) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 470,300 shares, a growth of 9.7% from the February 13th total of 428,600 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 51,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.2 days.

FirstService Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of FSV traded up $3.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $136.28. The stock had a trading volume of 56,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,967. FirstService has a 1-year low of $112.44 and a 1-year high of $148.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $128.75. The company has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.92 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV – Get Rating) (TSE:FSV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.01. FirstService had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 17.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $982.34 million. Equities research analysts expect that FirstService will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

FirstService Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FirstService

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. This is a positive change from FirstService’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.67%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FSV. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in FirstService during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FirstService in the third quarter valued at $40,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in FirstService by 125.1% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in FirstService in the first quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in FirstService in the second quarter valued at $65,000. 72.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FSV has been the subject of several recent research reports. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of FirstService from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of FirstService in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of FirstService from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of FirstService from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of FirstService from $142.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.75.

About FirstService

FirstService Corp. engages in the provision of property services. It operates through the FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands segments. The FirstService Residential segment offers residential property management services in North America. The FirstService Brands segment covers residential and commercial customers through both franchise systems, and company-owned operations.

