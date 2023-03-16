Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Shares Acquired by Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 129,984 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,783 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $13,137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Fiserv by 4.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,207,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,697,958,000 after purchasing an additional 2,180,811 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 48,306,383 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,520,234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406,050 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Fiserv by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,445,989 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,971,669,000 after buying an additional 2,057,081 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox increased its position in Fiserv by 0.5% during the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 37,117,580 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,302,351,000 after buying an additional 200,189 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Fiserv by 7.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,848,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,325,050,000 after buying an additional 1,774,528 shares during the last quarter. 88.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.74, for a total transaction of $917,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 211,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,250,987.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.74, for a total transaction of $917,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 211,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,250,987.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 675,014 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.51, for a total value of $68,520,671.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,647,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,182,365,741.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,755,044 shares of company stock valued at $179,073,098. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FISV traded down $2.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $107.01. The stock had a trading volume of 482,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,475,043. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.64. The company has a market cap of $67.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.86. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.03 and a 52-week high of $119.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91. The business had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 14.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.57 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 7.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 23rd that allows the company to buyback 75,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several analysts recently commented on FISV shares. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Fiserv from $123.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Fiserv from $95.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Fiserv from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.14.

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world.

