Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Price Target Raised to $190.00

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by research analysts at Loop Capital from $175.00 to $190.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Loop Capital’s target price points to a potential downside of 4.12% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on FIVE. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Five Below from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target (up previously from $180.00) on shares of Five Below in a research note on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on Five Below in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Five Below from $172.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price target on Five Below from $210.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Five Below currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.88.

Shares of Five Below stock opened at $198.17 on Thursday. Five Below has a twelve month low of $109.49 and a twelve month high of $212.56. The company has a market cap of $11.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $197.44 and its 200 day moving average is $167.91.

Five Below ( NASDAQ:FIVE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The specialty retailer reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Five Below had a return on equity of 20.11% and a net margin of 7.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.49 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Five Below will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CMO Michael Romanko sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.50, for a total value of $718,125.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 8,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,704,541.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Five Below by 2.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,482 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $710,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Five Below during the 1st quarter valued at about $209,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Five Below by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,722 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in Five Below by 793.1% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,563 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Five Below by 7.6% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 30,353 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,936,000 after purchasing an additional 2,155 shares during the last quarter.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer. It operates through the following segments: Leisure, Fashion and Home, and Party and Snack. The Leisure segment includes items such as sporting goods, games, toys, tech, books, electronic accessories, and arts and crafts. The Fashion and Home segment consists of personal accessories, “attitude“ t-shirts, beauty offerings, home goods, and storage options.

