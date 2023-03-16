Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.59-0.65 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.69. The company issued revenue guidance of $723-735 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $730.25 million. Five Below also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $5.25-$5.76 EPS.

Five Below Stock Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:FIVE opened at $198.17 on Thursday. Five Below has a fifty-two week low of $109.49 and a fifty-two week high of $212.56. The stock has a market cap of $11.00 billion, a PE ratio of 48.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $196.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $167.70.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The specialty retailer reported $3.07 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07. Five Below had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 20.11%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.49 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Five Below will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FIVE. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Five Below in a research note on Thursday. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Five Below from $172.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Five Below from $196.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Roth Capital reissued a buy rating and issued a $240.00 price objective (up from $180.00) on shares of Five Below in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Five Below in a research note on Monday, December 19th. They issued a neutral rating and a $185.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $202.42.

In related news, CMO Michael Romanko sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.50, for a total value of $718,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 8,901 shares in the company, valued at $1,704,541.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Five Below by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,730,378 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $482,922,000 after buying an additional 259,012 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Five Below by 21.4% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,676,533 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $423,883,000 after buying an additional 471,349 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Five Below by 0.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,466,046 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $166,294,000 after buying an additional 8,651 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Five Below by 37.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,058,383 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $187,196,000 after buying an additional 286,839 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Five Below by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 950,212 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $168,064,000 after buying an additional 86,255 shares during the period.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer. It operates through the following segments: Leisure, Fashion and Home, and Party and Snack. The Leisure segment includes items such as sporting goods, games, toys, tech, books, electronic accessories, and arts and crafts. The Fashion and Home segment consists of personal accessories, “attitude“ t-shirts, beauty offerings, home goods, and storage options.

