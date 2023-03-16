flatexDEGIRO AG (OTCMKTS:FNNTF) Short Interest Up 9.5% in February

flatexDEGIRO AG (OTCMKTS:FNNTF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 764,200 shares, a growth of 9.5% from the February 13th total of 697,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3,821.0 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FNNTF has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded flatexDEGIRO from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Oddo Bhf lowered flatexDEGIRO from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €9.00 ($9.68) target price for the company. in a report on Monday, December 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded flatexDEGIRO from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of flatexDEGIRO in a research report on Monday, February 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of flatexDEGIRO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.65.

flatexDEGIRO Stock Performance

Shares of FNNTF remained flat at $8.35 during trading hours on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.85. flatexDEGIRO has a 52-week low of $6.10 and a 52-week high of $18.85.

About flatexDEGIRO

flatexDEGIRO AG operates as a brokerage platform in Europe. It offers a wide range of independent products with execution on top of Tier 1 exchanges. The firm provides a full-service and full-product approach to allow clients to take ownership of their financial wealth in a self-directed manner. Its technological edge as well as its high efficiency and strong economies of scale enable flatexDEGIRO to continuously improve its service offerings to customers.

Featured Articles

