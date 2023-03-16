Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) Announces Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.01), Yahoo Finance reports. Fluent had a negative net margin of 13.82% and a positive return on equity of 1.83%.

Fluent Stock Performance

Shares of Fluent stock opened at $1.14 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.34. Fluent has a 52 week low of $0.96 and a 52 week high of $2.36. The company has a market capitalization of $91.14 million, a PE ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 2.37.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Barrington Research cut shares of Fluent from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fluent in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Institutional Trading of Fluent

About Fluent

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FLNT. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fluent in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Fluent during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Fluent by 204.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 56,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 37,660 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Fluent during the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Fluent by 64.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 96,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 37,956 shares in the last quarter. 26.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fluent, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing services. It operates through the Fluent and All Other segments. The Fluent segment includes delivering data and performance-based marketing executions. The All Other segment represents the operation results of AdParlor, LLC, a digital advertising solution for social media buying.

