Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) Announces Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.01), Yahoo Finance reports. Fluent had a negative net margin of 13.82% and a positive return on equity of 1.83%.
Fluent Stock Performance
Shares of Fluent stock opened at $1.14 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.34. Fluent has a 52 week low of $0.96 and a 52 week high of $2.36. The company has a market capitalization of $91.14 million, a PE ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 2.37.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Barrington Research cut shares of Fluent from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fluent in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.
Institutional Trading of Fluent
About Fluent
Fluent, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing services. It operates through the Fluent and All Other segments. The Fluent segment includes delivering data and performance-based marketing executions. The All Other segment represents the operation results of AdParlor, LLC, a digital advertising solution for social media buying.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Fluent (FLNT)
- Charles Schwab And The Safest 30% You Can Make This Year
- Adobe Inc. Exceeds Expectations, Sustained Rally Unlikely
- This Is What To Expect From The Q2 Reporting Cycle
- 3 Chip Stocks Approaching Buy Points
- Don’t Overlook This Reliable, Dividend-Paying Sector
Receive News & Ratings for Fluent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.