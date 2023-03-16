Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW) CEO Michael Massaro Sells 4,166 Shares

Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Rating) CEO Michael Massaro sold 4,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.04, for a total value of $100,150.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,023,476 shares in the company, valued at $24,604,363.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Michael Massaro also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 2nd, Michael Massaro sold 49,202 shares of Flywire stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.76, for a total value of $1,415,049.52.

On Wednesday, January 11th, Michael Massaro sold 4,166 shares of Flywire stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.20, for a total transaction of $104,983.20.

Flywire Stock Performance

NASDAQ FLYW opened at $26.90 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.64. Flywire Co. has a 1-year low of $14.56 and a 1-year high of $32.88.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Flywire

Flywire ( NASDAQ:FLYW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.10. Flywire had a negative return on equity of 8.31% and a negative net margin of 13.88%. The company had revenue of $73.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Flywire Co. will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Flywire by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 26,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Flywire by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in Flywire by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Flywire by 69.2% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Flywire by 170.2% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on FLYW. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Flywire from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Flywire in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Citigroup upped their price target on Flywire from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Flywire from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Flywire from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Flywire has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.00.

Flywire Company Profile

Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payment enablement and software company in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay.

