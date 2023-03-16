ForgeRock, Inc. (NYSE:FORG) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

ForgeRock, Inc. (NYSE:FORG – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 7,160,000 shares, a drop of 7.0% from the February 13th total of 7,700,000 shares. Currently, 17.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,240,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.8 days.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of ForgeRock from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ForgeRock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.80.

FORG traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $20.32. 592,915 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 968,564. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.05 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. ForgeRock has a one year low of $12.80 and a one year high of $25.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.28.

In other news, CEO Francis C. Rosch sold 40,538 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.78, for a total value of $801,841.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 280,550 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,549,279. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Juan P. Fernandez sold 7,152 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.13, for a total value of $143,969.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 229,295 shares in the company, valued at $4,615,708.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 232,610 shares of company stock valued at $4,687,831. 46.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of ForgeRock in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of ForgeRock by 222.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in shares of ForgeRock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of ForgeRock by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in shares of ForgeRock in the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Institutional investors own 32.31% of the company’s stock.

ForgeRock, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital identity platform to secure, manage, and govern the identities of customers, employees, partners, application programing interfaces (APIs), microservices, devices, and the Internet of things worldwide. It offers identity management products to automate onboarding/registration and progressive profiling, identity lifecycle and relationship management, identity provisioning and synchronization, user self-service, personalization, delegation, and privacy and consent management.

