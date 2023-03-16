Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) CEO Sells $457,719.68 in Stock

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK – Get Rating) CEO Gregory B. Maffei sold 6,584 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.52, for a total transaction of $457,719.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 945,653 shares in the company, valued at $65,741,796.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Formula One Group Trading Up 2.8 %
FWONK stock traded up $1.95 during trading on Thursday, reaching $72.07. 809,714 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 882,320. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $69.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.36. Formula One Group has a 1 year low of $50.00 and a 1 year high of $76.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.04 and a beta of 1.09.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. James Investment Research Inc. raised its stake in Formula One Group by 64.4% during the third quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 886 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Formula One Group by 2,600.0% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Formula One Group by 74.4% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Formula One Group during the first quarter valued at about $277,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in shares of Formula One Group by 20.0% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 4,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. 87.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation of media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora. Sirius XM features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, and infotainment services.
