Founders Capital Management Lowers Holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW)

Founders Capital Management trimmed its stake in Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW – Get Rating) by 33.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 800 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Founders Capital Management’s holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide were worth $81,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Atlas Air Worldwide by 75.6% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 288 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide by 16.6% in the third quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 1,423 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Atlas Air Worldwide by 11.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,454 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Atlas Air Worldwide by 1.9% in the third quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,825 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Atlas Air Worldwide by 1.4% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 23,353 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,070,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter.

AAWW remained flat at $102.45 during trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 213,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 529,444. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 1.15. Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.70 and a 52 week high of $102.46.

Atlas Air Worldwide ( NASDAQ:AAWW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The transportation company reported $5.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.10 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Atlas Air Worldwide had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 14.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $7.05 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. will post 13.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Atlas Air Worldwide in a research report on Friday, March 10th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Atlas Air Worldwide currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.13.

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through the Airline Operations and Dry Leasing segments. The Airline Operations segment provides outsourced aircraft operating services to customers, including express delivery providers, e-commerce retailers, the U.S.

