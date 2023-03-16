Founders Capital Management Sells 14,412 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Founders Capital Management cut its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 65.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,595 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,412 shares during the quarter. Founders Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AGG. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 23.2% during the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 130,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,614,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 15.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 46,527,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,482,469,000 after purchasing an additional 6,127,129 shares in the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 14.6% during the third quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $52,000. 80.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

AGG traded down $0.10 on Thursday, hitting $99.17. The company had a trading volume of 4,375,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,668,633. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $93.20 and a 12-month high of $108.14. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.83.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

