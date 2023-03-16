Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on FOXF. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Fox Factory from $115.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Fox Factory from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Fox Factory from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Fox Factory from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Fox Factory from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.25.

Get Fox Factory alerts:

Fox Factory Price Performance

Shares of Fox Factory stock opened at $116.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.99, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.85. Fox Factory has a 12 month low of $69.28 and a 12 month high of $127.54.

Insider Buying and Selling

Fox Factory ( NASDAQ:FOXF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.21. Fox Factory had a return on equity of 22.55% and a net margin of 12.81%. The company had revenue of $408.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $383.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Fox Factory will post 5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Fox Factory news, CEO Michael C. Dennison sold 7,500 shares of Fox Factory stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $862,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 62,701 shares in the company, valued at $7,210,615. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fox Factory

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fox Factory in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in Fox Factory by 63.4% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fox Factory during the third quarter worth about $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 2,515.4% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 58.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. 98.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fox Factory

(Get Rating)

Fox Factory Holding Corp. engages in designing, engineering, manufacturing and marketing performance ride dynamics products. The firm offers bicycles, side-by-sides and on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all – terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications and motorcycles.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fox Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fox Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.