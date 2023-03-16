Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) Short Interest Update

Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,020,000 shares, an increase of 8.6% from the February 13th total of 2,780,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 638,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.7 days. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Franco-Nevada Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE FNV traded up $1.28 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $136.77. 1,121,626 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 671,181. The company has a market capitalization of $26.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 0.69. Franco-Nevada has a 52-week low of $109.70 and a 52-week high of $169.32. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $138.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $132.42.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $320.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $307.88 million. Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 57.18%. Franco-Nevada’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Franco-Nevada will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Franco-Nevada Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. This is a boost from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 15th. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.41%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FNV. StockNews.com began coverage on Franco-Nevada in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Franco-Nevada from C$190.00 to C$200.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. CIBC raised their target price on Franco-Nevada from C$230.00 to C$240.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Raymond James cut their price target on Franco-Nevada from $167.00 to $158.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Franco-Nevada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $166.57.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Franco-Nevada

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FNV. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 13,486.3% during the 4th quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 146,537,059 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after buying an additional 145,458,494 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Franco-Nevada by 18,941.7% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,835,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $219,252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,825,413 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Franco-Nevada in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $219,378,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in Franco-Nevada by 723.3% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,524,986 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $207,864,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Franco-Nevada by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,146,164 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,248,249,000 after purchasing an additional 966,243 shares during the last quarter. 66.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Franco-Nevada Company Profile

Franco-Nevada Corp. engages in the management of gold-focused royalties and streams portfolio. It provides investors with gold price and exploration optionality while limiting exposure to many of the risks of operating companies. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

