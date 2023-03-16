Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 57.18%. The business had revenue of $320.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $307.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Franco-Nevada Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSE:FNV opened at $135.49 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $138.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $132.42. The company has a market capitalization of $26.00 billion, a PE ratio of 34.30, a P/E/G ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 0.69. Franco-Nevada has a 52-week low of $109.70 and a 52-week high of $169.32.

Franco-Nevada Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 15th. This is an increase from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.41%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of research firms have issued reports on FNV. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Franco-Nevada from C$190.00 to C$200.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Barclays increased their price target on Franco-Nevada from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. CIBC increased their price target on Franco-Nevada from C$230.00 to C$240.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Franco-Nevada in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Franco-Nevada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $166.57.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in Franco-Nevada during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 1,213.3% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,090 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.69% of the company’s stock.

About Franco-Nevada

Franco-Nevada Corp. engages in the management of gold-focused royalties and streams portfolio. It provides investors with gold price and exploration optionality while limiting exposure to many of the risks of operating companies. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

