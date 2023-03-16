Frax Price Index Share (FPIS) Trading 2% Lower Over Last Week

Frax Price Index Share (FPIS) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 16th. Frax Price Index Share has a market capitalization of $120.65 million and approximately $196,109.64 worth of Frax Price Index Share was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Frax Price Index Share token can currently be bought for approximately $2.18 or 0.00008814 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Frax Price Index Share has traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Frax Price Index Share alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001607 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000253 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0777 or 0.00000314 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $99.94 or 0.00403781 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,756.23 or 0.27296908 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 22.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Frax Price Index Share Token Profile

Frax Price Index Share was first traded on March 28th, 2022. Frax Price Index Share’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens. Frax Price Index Share’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Frax Price Index Share is app.frax.finance.

Frax Price Index Share Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Frax is a fractional-algorithmic stablecoin protocol. Frax is open-source, permissionless, and entirely on-chain – currently implemented on Ethereum and 12 other chains. The end goal of the Frax protocol is to provide a highly scalable, decentralized, algorithmic money in place of fixed-supply digital assets like BTC. The Frax ecosystem has 2 stablecoins: FRAX (pegged to the US dollar) & FPI (pegged to the Consumer Price Index).”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frax Price Index Share directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Frax Price Index Share should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Frax Price Index Share using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Frax Price Index Share Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Frax Price Index Share and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.