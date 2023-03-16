Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $31.40.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Monday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 2nd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th.

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of OTCMKTS FSNUY opened at $6.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a 52-week low of $4.79 and a 52-week high of $9.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.51.

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA Company Profile

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA ( OTCMKTS:FSNUY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.87 billion for the quarter. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA had a return on equity of 5.19% and a net margin of 3.50%. Research analysts predict that Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA is a healthcare group, which engages in the provision of products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care. It operates through the following segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment caters to individuals with renal diseases.

