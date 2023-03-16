Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR) versus Singapore Telecommunications (OTCMKTS:SGAPY) Financial Analysis

Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR – Get Rating) and Singapore Telecommunications (OTCMKTS:SGAPY – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Frontier Communications Parent and Singapore Telecommunications’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Frontier Communications Parent 7.62% 9.03% 2.46% Singapore Telecommunications N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of Singapore Telecommunications shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Frontier Communications Parent shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Valuation & Earnings

Frontier Communications Parent has a beta of 0.9, suggesting that its share price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Singapore Telecommunications has a beta of 0.59, suggesting that its share price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Frontier Communications Parent and Singapore Telecommunications’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Frontier Communications Parent $5.79 billion 1.02 $441.00 million $1.79 13.40 Singapore Telecommunications $11.38 billion 2.54 $1.44 billion N/A N/A

Singapore Telecommunications has higher revenue and earnings than Frontier Communications Parent.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Frontier Communications Parent and Singapore Telecommunications, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Frontier Communications Parent 0 2 5 1 2.88 Singapore Telecommunications 0 1 0 0 2.00

Frontier Communications Parent currently has a consensus target price of $31.88, indicating a potential upside of 32.92%. Given Frontier Communications Parent’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Frontier Communications Parent is more favorable than Singapore Telecommunications.

Summary

Frontier Communications Parent beats Singapore Telecommunications on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Frontier Communications Parent

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides communications services for consumer and business customers in 25 states in the United States. It offers data and Internet, voice, video, and other services. The company was formerly known as Frontier Communications Corporation and changed its name to Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. in April 2021. Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. was incorporated in 1935 and is based in Norwalk, Connecticut.

About Singapore Telecommunications

Singapore Telecommunications Ltd. is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications systems and services. It operates through the following segments: Group Consumer, Group Enterprise, Group Digital Life, and Corporate. The Group Consumer segment includes mobile, pay TV, fixed broadband and voice, as well as equipment sales. The Group Enterprise segment provides services include mobile, equipment sales, fixed voice and data, managed services, cloud computing, cyber security, information technology, and professional consulting. The Group Digital Life segment focuses on digital marketing, regional premium over-the-top video, and advanced analytics and intelligence capabilities. The Corporate segment comprises the costs of Group functions not allocated to the business segments. The company was founded on March 28, 1992 and is headquartered in Singapore.

