Frontier Price Tops $0.21 (FRONT)

Frontier (FRONT) traded 3.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 16th. Over the last seven days, Frontier has traded up 6.8% against the US dollar. One Frontier token can now be purchased for $0.21 or 0.00000834 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Frontier has a market cap of $18.80 million and $2.61 million worth of Frontier was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Frontier Profile

Frontier was first traded on September 15th, 2020. Frontier’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 90,000,000 tokens. The official website for Frontier is frontier.xyz. Frontier’s official message board is blog.frontierwallet.com. Frontier’s official Twitter account is @frontierdotxyz and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Frontier

According to CryptoCompare, “Frontier is a DeFi aggregation platform that incentivizes users with its FRONT token. The platform provides a non-custodial wallet for safe storage of crypto assets, as well as the ability to transact with over 4000 crypto tokens across different blockchain networks. Frontier also enables users to acquire and create NFTs.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frontier directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Frontier should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Frontier using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

