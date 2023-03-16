Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPE) PT Set at €41.00 by Warburg Research

Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPE – Get Rating) has been assigned a €41.00 ($44.09) target price by stock analysts at Warburg Research in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 38.05% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a €33.00 ($35.48) target price on Fuchs Petrolub in a report on Thursday, March 9th. UBS Group set a €37.00 ($39.78) price target on Fuchs Petrolub in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Baader Bank set a €42.00 ($45.16) price target on Fuchs Petrolub in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €47.00 ($50.54) price target on Fuchs Petrolub in a report on Thursday, March 9th.

Fuchs Petrolub Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of Fuchs Petrolub stock opened at €29.70 ($31.94) on Tuesday. Fuchs Petrolub has a one year low of €37.40 ($40.22) and a one year high of €44.80 ($48.17). The stock’s fifty day moving average is €30.55 and its 200 day moving average is €27.26.

About Fuchs Petrolub

Fuchs Petrolub SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties worldwide. The company offers automotive lubricants, such as biodegradable lubricants, central and mobile hydraulic oils, dry coatings, engine and gear oils, motorcycle/two wheelers, and service fluids, as well as various oils for agriculture sector.

